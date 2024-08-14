Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Posts Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

CDZI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 28,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,227. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

