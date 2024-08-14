Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

