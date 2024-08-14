C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 2.4%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 6,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.05.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

(Get Free Report)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.