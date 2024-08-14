BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

