Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $561.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,497.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $285,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,497.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,406 shares of company stock worth $340,372 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

