Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJK opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

