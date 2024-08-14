Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. 940,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,637. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.