Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $351,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.