Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $3.95 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. CSX accounts for about 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,988,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

