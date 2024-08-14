Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 121,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $462.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

