Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IVW stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,694. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

