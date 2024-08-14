Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,172.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. 7,644,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

