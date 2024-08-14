Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $409,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

