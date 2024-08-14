Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

