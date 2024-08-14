Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.