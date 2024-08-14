Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $168.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.