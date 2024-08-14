Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $365,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $308,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,797,000 after buying an additional 552,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

ADP stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.91. 1,100,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

