Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,786 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,977,000 after purchasing an additional 646,587 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $24,122,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

