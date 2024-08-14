Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 27,633 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 128.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,325,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 15,131,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

