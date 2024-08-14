Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.23. 4,323,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

