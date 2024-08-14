Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 8,370 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.