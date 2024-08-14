Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.61. 1,082,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average is $239.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

