Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 64,925 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.60. 1,958,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,983. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

