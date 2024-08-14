Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 196.4% in July

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Brooge Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.