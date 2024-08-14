Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 196.4% in July

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

