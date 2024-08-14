Brokers Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 103.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

