Brokers Offer Predictions for DocGo Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DocGo in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

DocGo stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in DocGo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 32.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

