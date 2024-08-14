Brokers Offer Predictions for AppLovin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
AppLovin Trading Up 6.7 %
APP opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,122 shares of company stock worth $17,796,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
