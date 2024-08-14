Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mativ Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mativ in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Mativ Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

