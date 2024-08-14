Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after acquiring an additional 400,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.