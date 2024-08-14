Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $10.77

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

VIZIO stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares in the company, valued at $38,278,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in VIZIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

