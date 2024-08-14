Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $113.90

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.90.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $103.75 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

