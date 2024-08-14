Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $87.94

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

