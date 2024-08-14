Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

