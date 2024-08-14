Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 9,751,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,515 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

