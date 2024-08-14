Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

