Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

