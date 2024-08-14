Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.