Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of BAER stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,717. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

