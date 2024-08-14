Brian J. Webb-Walsh Buys 10,000 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Stock

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE VYX opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

