BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRF

BRF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 886.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.