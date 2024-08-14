BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BRF
BRF Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 886.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
About BRF
BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.