BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 27,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

