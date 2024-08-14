BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 27,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance
BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrewBilt Brewing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.