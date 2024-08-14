Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,296,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,649,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average is $204.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

