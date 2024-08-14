Bremer Bank National Association Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $702.19. The stock had a trading volume of 362,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $673.11 and a 200-day moving average of $674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

