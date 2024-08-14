Bremer Bank National Association Has $441,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,907 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $337,150,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 1,997,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,106. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

