Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 3,007,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,281. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

