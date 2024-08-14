BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

PPC opened at $44.22 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

