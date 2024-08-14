Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blink Charging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

