Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

BLND stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $948.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

