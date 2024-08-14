Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,695. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

