Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,695. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Blackstone Minerals
