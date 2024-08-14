BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE MQY remained flat at $12.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,521. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

