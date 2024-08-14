BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 621.7% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BMEZ remained flat at 15.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

